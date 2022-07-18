Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish remained steady in May as rampant inflation has put a damper on the sales that had posted unprecedented totals for months.
Sales in May rose 8.59% in May, in line with the 8.6% inflation rate for that month, according to the Consumer Price Index, compared to one year ago. Total sales reached $673 million for the month, which would be the highest total for May on record, but the slight bump from a year ago is a pause on the effects of inflation in the local economy, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows.
Consumers are feeling the pinch of the rising costs of fuel and food, LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said.
“We hope federal economic leaders are successful in getting inflation under control in the near term,” Mitchell said. “While we understand and expect local shoppers to hold off on some purchases, we do encourage everyone to be intentional in choosing, when possible, to shop local so that our efforts collectively will continue to elevate Lafayette’s economy.”
The numbers reflected national numbers for the month, with the the U.S. Census Bureau reporting sales — excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail — were up 6.7% from a year ago but with sales unchanged from April.
The ongoing inflation is expected to curtail spending at some point. Already consumers are making efforts to limit spending, including shopping more at discount retailers than traditional supermarkets and even investing in large car repair bills instead of buying a new vehicle.
“Retailers are doing what they can to keep prices down,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “But we continue our call on the administration to repeal unnecessary and costly tariffs on goods from China to relieve pressure on American consumers and their family budgets.”
Spending in the city of Lafayette remained flat year over year with sales reaching $325.4 million, a 7.7% increase from a year ago. Sales were up in other areas of the parish, outpacing the inflation rate, everywhere except in the city of Carencro, which at $30.1 million in sales was down 7% from a year ago.
The city — which since 2014 had the most growth among the parish’s six municipalities in retail sales at 54% — is also 14% behind last year’s pace. Much of that is due to the Amazon and the construction of the distribution center on the city’s east side.
“When you look back, our numbers were tremendously affected by Amazon and the work they were doing,” City Manager Don Chauvin said. “They were purchasing equipment, and all those taxes were coming back to us. In one case we got a one-time huge tax disbursement. It skewed our numbers. If you compare us with pre-Amazon, we are still far ahead of where we were year over year (before Amazon).”
Broussard had the biggest year-over-year gain at 24%, and the city that was hit hardest by the downturn in the oil and gas sector is now in position to have its best year on record for retail sales.
Youngsville’s sales for May were up 15%, while sales in Scott were up 12%.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- Inflation among grocery items is showing as sales topped $28 million for the third straight month, a mark reached only three times last year. Restaurant sales were up 9%.
- Sales at auto parts stores topped $10 million for the third straight month after only doing so twice since Jan. 2010. That’s a 20% increase from a year ago, and sales for the year are up 10%.
- Sales at service stations were up 28% from a year ago, and sales at repair shops were up 15%.
- Sales of building construction items, which has also seen high rates of inflation, for May more than doubled from a year ago are up 59% for the year.