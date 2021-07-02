New commercial
OTHER: 4831 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Xclusive Auto Spa, owner; description, new carwash; Manuel Commercial LLC, applicant and contractor; $1,369,612.
Commercial additions, alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 1314 Walker Road, Lafayette; LUS, owner and applicant; description, lobby and conference room renovations; Sartin Builders, contractor; $175,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 255 Ridge Road, Lafayette; WCC Furniture, owner; description, furniture store storage addition; Trahan Architecture, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $2,100,000.
HOSPITAL: 155 Hospital Drive, Lafayette; Our Lady of Lourdes General Medical Center, owner; description, Ochsner-LCG Generator; MBSB, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $6,247,200.
SALON/SPA: 5441 Johnston St., Lafayette; description, microblading salon; Renovations & Designs LLC, applicant and contractor; $35,000.
RESTAURANT: 1216 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Deshisha Bar & Lounge LLC, owner; description, patio addition; Roger Adams, applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.
OTHER: 2903 U.S. 90 East, Lafayette; Sam Suleiman, owner; description, canopy; Chapman Canopy Inc., applicant and contractor; $88,037.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 5530 Johnston St., 200, Lafayette: Cajun Acquisitions LLC, owner; description, Any Test Lab Now; Garden City Construction, applicant and contractor; $143,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 5530 Johnston St., 300, Lafayette; Cajun Acquisitions LLC, owner; description, Miracle Ear; Garden City Construction, applicant and contractor; $200,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 2021 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, 17, Lafayette; TCP Parkway LLC, owner; John Thibodeaux, applicant; JJT Enterprise LLC, contractor; $35,000.
OTHER: 400 Polly Lane, Lafayette; The Blake @ Lafayette, owner; description, The Blake Retirement Home reroof; Southeast Roofing & Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $285,371.
OFFICE BUILDING: 714 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, B, Lafayette; Old South Realty, owner; S & S Renovators Inc., applicant and contractor; $12,030.
Commercial demolitions
OFFICE BUILDING: 120 Luke St., Lafayette; Carroll Building Specialties, owner; description, interior demolition; Lennox Warehouse, applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $8,000.
OTHER: 4517 Johnston St., Lafayette; Steve Ashie, owner; description, Grand Marche north/south demolition; Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition LLC, applicant and contractor; $355,000.
New houses
100 Dunmore Court, Lafayette; Victor Bernard; $544,500.
304 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $198,000.
137 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville; Acadiana Holdings LLC; $448,000.
205 Bird Of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
301 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $279,000.
505 Ember Grove Crossing, Lafayette; Chiffonia Jackson; $315,000.
102 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
105 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
203 Black Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $207,000.
205 Black Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
301 Black Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
105 Montana Ave., Rayne; RBM Carpentry LLC; $310,500.
317 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
102 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
104 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
216 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
203 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
200 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
106 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
108 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
201 Black Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
706 Saint Patrick St., Lafayette; Bienvenu Brothers; $171,000.
212 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $288,000.
404 Pascalet Place, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
210 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $292,500.
102 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $255,688.
201 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $205,292.
203 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $208,014.
103 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $309,794.