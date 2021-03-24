The Best Stop, which opened its $6 million wholesale distribution center last fall, will haves its items carried in 65 Rouses Markets locations in Louisana, Mississippi and Alabama, company officials announced.
Rouses will carry the Cajun and Cajun Garlic Seasonings, mild and smoked boudins, boudin party links, smoked pork sausage, smoked andouillea and smoked pork tasso.
“From one Louisiana family-owned business to another, partnering with Rouses was an easy decision,” said Penny Gennuso, chief financial officer of The Best Stop. “I’ve shopped there for years, so to see our products on the shelves is completely surreal.”
Rouses is carrying the company’s Cajun and Cajun garlic seasonings; Original, Mild and Smoked Boudins; Boudin Party Links; Smoked Pork Sausage; Smoked Andouille; and Smoked Pork Tasso. Customers can find The Best Stop Cajun Foods products in the Rouses fresh meat section and can check Rouses’s online store locator to find their nearest market.
The family-owned and operated business will continue to seek out partnerships for its products.