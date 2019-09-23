Jim Engster - Talk Louisiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Full of humorous anecdotes about politics, celebrities, and current affairs, longtime radio host Jim Engster spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Engster, host of the daily Talk Louisiana on WRKF 89.3 in Baton Rouge, also serves as president of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag magazine.

In a broadcast career that started in September 1979 as a student working at KLSU (now WLSU) radio, Engster has interviewed nine Louisiana governors and has reported on every gubernatorial election since 1975. He hosts “Ask the Governor” with Gov. John Bel Edwards on the third Wednesday of each month on the Louisiana Radio Network.

In 2018, Jim was named Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Columnist of the Year for his contributions to Tiger Rag. He was also inducted in 2018 to the LSU Hall of Distinction in recognition of his outstanding career and loyalty to LSU and was inducted into the LSU Manship School Hall of Fame in 2012.

Engster has a sharp memory that allows him to pull facts together quickly as he analyzes trends and provides insights on any topic.