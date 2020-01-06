Construction on Gladiators Academy of Youngsville’s new 7,200-square-foot location at 930 Fortune Road began last week and could be complete by May, the owner said.
The company will move out of the current 2,000-square-foot location it leases in the Fortune Hills Plaza to the new building just across the street, co-owner Eric Scallan said. He and city officials, including Mayor Ken Ritter, broke ground on the facility on Dec. 27.
The location keeps the business in a similar location and centrally located between Lafayette and Youngsville, Scallan said.
“It’s a good location, right across the street from where we currently are,” he said. “I didn’t want to be too deep into Youngsville because of the traffic. I wanted to stay closer to Lafayette. We feel the in-between space between Youngsville and Lafayette will continue to grow.”
Gladiators, which also has locations in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge and Crowley, offers classes in kids’ martial arts, Brazilian jiu jitsu, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.
The Lafayette location will soon move to a building near Comeaux High School, Scallan said.
