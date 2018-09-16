BATON ROUGE AREA
Trula H. Remson, architect and founding principal of Remson, Haley, Herpin Architects in Baton Rouge, has been named to the board of directors of Covington-based Resource Bank.
The 16-person firm with 10 licensed architects offers architectural and design services regionally. The Bogalusa native graduated from LSU's College of Design.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Chad C. Vosburg has been named vice president of construction services for Metairie-based architectural, engineering and construction management firm ECM Consultants Inc., which also has offices in Baton Rouge and Houston.
Vosburg was District 61 administrator at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where he worked for 25 years. He was responsible for maintenance operations, construction, special projects and emergency response operations in a nine-parish area. The lifelong New Roads resident has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Lisa Jennings, executive director of the Westbank Business & Industrial Association, has been elected chairman of the board of Jefferson Dollars for Scholars for the 2018-2019 school year.
Other officers are Vice Chairs of Scholarships Eric Bosch and Bob Ebberman; Vice Chair of the School Drive Sallie Arnoult; Vice Chairs of Special Events Dr. Jane Miller and Karen Villavaso; and Vice Chair of Finance Liz Scheer.
Jefferson Dollars for Scholars provides scholarships and academic support to public school students in Jefferson Parish.