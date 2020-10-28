St. Landry Homestead opens Carencro location

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has opened its Carencro branch at 800 Veterans Drive as the 98-year-old bank’s fifth location.

Wendy Jones, who has over 25 years of experience helping small- to mid-sized businesses grow, will lead the branch. Jade Stutts and Shawn Malbrough combine another 8 years of consumer banking experience to complete the Carencro team.

The bank has four locations in St. Landry parishes and over $225 million in total assets and nearly $150 million in total deposits. It bought the Carencro location, a former MidSouth Bank office, in December.