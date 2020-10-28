St. Landry Homestead opens Carencro location

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has opened its Carencro branch at 800 Veterans Drive as the 98-year-old bank’s fifth location.
Wendy Jones, who has over 25 years of experience helping small- to mid-sized businesses grow, will lead the branch. Jade Stutts and Shawn Malbrough combine another 8 years of consumer banking experience to complete the Carencro team.
The bank has four locations in St. Landry parishes and over $225 million in total assets and nearly $150 million in total deposits. It bought the Carencro location, a former MidSouth Bank office, in December.
Acadiana Business Today: Bayou Teche Brewery to unveil Valor Stout beer, with proceeds to benefit local veterans
Bayou Teche Brewing will unveil Valor Stout, a coffee stout beer made from MRE coffee used in the military, on Nov. 7 with proceeds to benefit…
Entrepreneurship in the era of COVID-19 revolves around this: relationships.
COVID-19 has changed the face of homelessness, and there are many more faces to consider.
A report issued by LWCC said the $222.2 million in dividend payments the private worker’s compensation insurance company made to members in 20…
St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has opened its Carencro branch at 800 Veterans Drive as the 98-year-old bank’s fifth location.
Acadian Companies honored its top employees from segments of the company on Tuesday.