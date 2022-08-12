ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovations for Floor & Décor store; applicant, Centerpoint; contractor, Robbins Construction Group; $6,638,240.

APARTMENTS: 200 Oak Crest Drive, description, new insulation and drywall to repair water damage; applicant, Guarantee Restoration; contractor, Guarantee Environmental; $128,000.

RETAIL: 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100; description, construct fire walls and build storage room for Caroline & Company; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor, Chart Construction; $15,000.

New commercial

GAS STATION: 2502 S. College Road, description, More 4 Less gas station and convenience store; applicant, More 4 Less; contractor, Burt Parham LLC; $652,000.

OTHER: 106 Oil Patch Road, Broussard, description, none given; applicant, Patricia Pullin Malcombe Construction; no value listed.

Commercial demolition

STORAGE: 2835 S.E. Evangeline Thruway, Broussard; description, demo of old car wash for a Store N Locks; applicant, none listed; contractor, Backwoods Fabricators & Foundation Specialists; no value listed.

New residential

201 Millcreek Road: homeowner, $241,650.

126 Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction, $108,000.

125 Still Lake Drive, Duson: DR Horton, $195,570.

205 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $291,960.

109 Bijou Drive: Manuel Builders, $224,010.

503 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,410.

109 Gideon Road, Youngsville: Van Alan Homes, $321,390.

320 Dunvegan Court: Empire Builders, $239,490.

215 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $173,970.

113 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: EJ Rock Construction, $273,833.