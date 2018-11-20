After four years of primarily selling her art and custom paper designs online, Lauren Sibley Brasseaux decided to take a chance earlier this month and open her own gallery in the heart of the Oil Center.
Sibley Designs, 910 Coolidge Blvd., carries Sibley Brasseaux's custom designs from paper crafts like stationary, envelope liners and invitations to hand-painted gifts like watercolor paintings, wedding maps, wine glasses, pillows and plates.
"In my head, I always wanted a store and then I saw the for sale sign and decided that this will be a great spot," Sibley Brasseaux said. "It's been great. Lots of meetings and people popping in. It's been great to start up right around Christmas."
She added that for the holidays she will be making hand painted ornaments and will be open for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and she'll be taking part in the Oil Center's Festival of Lights.
Sibley Brasseaux said she tends to make what she likes, primarily sticking to painting watercolors in her "whimsical yet realistic" style. She also does custom works, portraits and commissions for customers.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fridays. She also takes customers by appointment at sibleydesigns@gmail.com.