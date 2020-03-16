Tula Tacos + Amigos has been an experiment from the start — a hot spot in the heart of downtown Lafayette for elevated street tacos, cocktails by the pitcher and patio conversations.
That's why it should come as no surprise that the restaurant's recently updated menu includes a few curveballs.
Seriously.
In between shares (appetizers) and greenery (salads), there's a section of the new menu called curveballs.
That's where you'll find Mexican variations on American classics, including wings, macaroni and cheese, a chicken sandwich and a burger.
"The backbone of the business still is, and always will be, tacos," said John Petersen, a partner of Tula. "We make our own tortillas in house. Tacos are our bread and butter, but we're always going to be shifting and adapting. We wanted to create a menu unlike anything else. We wanted to create craveable things and things people go back for again and again."
Tula has offered a number of specials since opening at 427 Jefferson St. in July 2019. The team used feedback from customers to adjust its regular menu offerings.
Gone from the menu are a few of the more traditional Mexican dishes, such as the torta and chilaquiles.
In their place, you'll find American favorites that are anything but basic.
"We wanted to create something everybody's tried and already loves but with Mexican influences," Petersen said. "We love doing that sort of thing."
The wings are tossed in goat-milk caramel, chipotle, peanuts and cilantro and come with avocado ranch. The mac n cheese is made with roasted poblano and Mexican spices.
And the ancho chicken sandwich and the street burger are variations on staples that sometimes inspire social media smack.
The sandwich is made with a buttermilk fried chicken tenderloin on a potato bun with ancho garlic sauce, jalapeno-lime slaw and pickles. The burger is a smashed chuck patty on a potato bun with mortadella ham, roasted poblano pepper, American cheese and morita mayo.
Petersen said he and his partner-chef Collin Cormier weren't trying to capitalize on the chicken sandwich war between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A or on the popularity of burgers in general when they added those to the menu.
"We're always hunting for the best and newest and most interesting thing," Petersen said. "I think it's funny this war has started recently. Some of us have been on the fried chicken sandwich hunt for a long time."
Petersen and Cormier are also the creative minds behind Central Pizza, which opened two doors down from the Jefferson Street taco spot in March 2018.
They aren't working on a major revamp on the menu there, although they recently added a few pasta dishes.
"We make little tweaks at different places from time to time to make sure we're nailing the quality and guest experience," Petersen said. "This time, the Tula revamp has been a little more involved."
Aside from American-inspired dishes, Tula's new offerings include more expected Mexican fare like chips, salsa and queso.
The shareable appetizers seemed like the perfect compliment to the restaurant's pitchers of margaritas and Mexican martinis.
"We really take the tacos and amigos in our name seriously," Petersen said. "We want this to be a place where people can come together, and we want the new menu to reflect that."