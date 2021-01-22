The proposal to raise the hourly parking rates downtown and increase the enforcement to 24 hours a day is dead, a Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesman said.

LCG officials announced the plan late on the afternoon of Jan. 15 that would have doubled the hourly parking rates downtown from 50 cents to $1 and increased enforcement to 24 hours a day. The proposal, which was initially set to take affect four days later, left has many business owners there frustrated since they said the move was made without their knowledge.

On Friday afternoon, LCG spokesman Jamie Angelle said the proposal was pulled after dialogue with involved parties. It came after Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Tuesday he would hold off enforcing the measure.

The proposal drew opposition from several downtown business owners and officials with the Downtown Development Association, which held a Tuesday meeting of about 30 people who noted “they felt like it came out of nowhere,” DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said.