The price tag of OVID-19's effect hospitality industry in Lafayette is now at $51 million, said Ben Berthelot, executive director of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission.
Speaking to Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Berthelot noted the city has lost 38,540 room nights since the start of the pandemic and that 52% of the local unemployment claims were filed by people working in food service or accommodations.
That total lost revenue does not include the $51 million impact of not having Festival International or the loss of leisure and corporate travelers, he said.
Nationwide, 8 million jobs have been lost in the tourism industry since mid-March, a total that's nine times more than that affected by 9/11. In Lafayette, the effect has been dramatic; in mid-March, the room occupancy rate was down to 23% and revenue dropped by 70%.
But the industry has inched toward recovery in recent weeks. Earlier this month a softball tournament that drew teams to the area netted over $1 million in economic activity and a 65% room occupancy rate on the Saturday night of the tournament, he said.
Currently serving as Chair of Louisiana Travel Association, Berthelot was appointed to the Resilient Louisiana Commission Hospitality/Tourism Task Force that counsels Gov. John Bel Edwards on the needs of the tourism industry as it emerges from the shutdown.