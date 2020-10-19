Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, a candidate for Lafayette City Marshal on the Nov. 3 ballot, says he will bring a common sense approach to restoring trust in the position.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Judice spoke about his time with the Duson Police Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and his plans for office if elected.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Judice, who spent 30 years with LPSO before being named to his current position, says his experience as commander with the sheriff's office mirrors the responsibilities of the marshal’s office. He wants to mimic former Lafayette City Marshal Nicky Picard’s actions when he took office back in 1984 and promised a transparent accounting system that the public can access online without the need for a public records request to build trust in the community.

Judice praised the current employees, noting that the office — which has 26 employees and a budget of $2.1 million — operations have continued to effectively during former marshal Brian Pope's court proceedings.

The office serves subpoenas in city court cases and handles evictions, garnishments and small claims court issues arising from City Court judicial decisions. It also collects fines and can bring people to jail.