Waitr completed its integration with two systems it says will improve accuracy and efficiency with some of the larger restaurants brands in the country.
The app-based food ordering and delivery service are now fully integrated with Chowly and ItsCheckmate, which will offer new ways of streamlining customer orders to restaurants and result in faster delivery times for customers, company officials announced Monday.
Top restaurant brands integrated into the new systems include Five Guys, Church’s Chicken, Captain D’s and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit.
The partnerships are the latest in a number of strategic initiatives allowing Waitr to better serve its customers and partner restaurants. In the past six months it has introduced dine-in tableside service technology, expanded same-day groceries and alcohol delivery service and launched in multiple underserved markets, including Jennings and Eunice.
The company continues to do increased business during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting $52.7 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2020, its most recent earnings report. That total was up 7% from the $49.2 million from the third quarter of 2019. Net income was also at $4.6 million, compared to the $220.1 million loss the previous year.