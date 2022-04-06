Alechia Randle with BrightSide Health Services was named among with nine named Direct Support Professionals of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources.
ANCOR honors a DSP from each state each year who has gone above and beyond to ensure the safety, well-being and inclusion in the community of the people they support. DSPs serve a critical role in communities nationwide, providing compassionate, quality and around-the-clock care to individuals with disabilities.
Edward Bienvenu was named vice president of commercial banking at First National Bank of Louisiana, bank president Jim Lyons said.
The Lafayette native earned a bachelor’s degree at LSU and an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. His experience includes credit analysis, commercial real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, asset-based lending and Small Business Administration lending.