LHC Group Inc. has named Dr. Tricia Nguyen as executive vice president and chief medical officer.

Dr. Benjamin Doga, who had previously served part time in the role, will transition to lead medical director.

Nguyen is responsible for providing strategic leadership and serving as a medical expert for LHC Group and will serve as the organization’s primary clinical adviser with shared accountability for advising strategic direction and overall revenue and earnings growth. Nguyen was a managing partner with Perla Health, a health care consulting firm, and previously worked as senior vice president of Clinically Integrated Networks and CEO of Commonwealth Health Network for Inova Health Systems. Nguyen received her bachelor's degree from Creighton University School of Pharmacy, doctor of medicine from the University of Missouri at Columbia School of Medicine and medical management executive MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Dr. David E. Allie, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, was presented with the Marshall University Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award, which recognizes outstanding national achievements of Marshall alumni in their particular field.

Allie's diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease began almost 45 years ago. He has received several lifetime achievement awards, a cardiovascular surgeon of the year award and provided standard of care education and training for two generations of health care providers.

Sterling Ford was named by Ford Motor Co. as one of 323 out 3,100 dealers in the U.S. to earn the brand’s 2018 President’s Club Award.

The award is based on customer satisfaction in sales and service and presented to top-performing Ford dealerships making excellence a priority.