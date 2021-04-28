Lafayette-based Stuller Inc. is looking to fill more than 200 positions at its headquarters as the company continues its recovery from a challenging 2020.

The 51-year-old company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, will hold a job fair May 11 at the Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St. The company, which laid off an undisclosed number of employees just over a year ago, is looking to fill a variety of positions, many of which are listed on an online job board.

Officials with Stuller, which employed 1,263 prior to the pandemic, have not disclosed how many employees were let go or if any of them were rehired later in the year as business returned. It’s also unknown how many people the company currently employs.

Last year was a challenging one for Stuller, which was also disrupted by the hurricanes later in the year. The company was named the top large employer of the year by Forbes in December, an honor based on a survey of 80,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employees were asked to rank their employers on a variety of criteria, including competitiveness, safety of the work environment, and opportunities for growth.

“We worked hard, adapted, and overcame every obstacle in our path. Stuller associates never lost hope,” president Danny Clark wrote on a company blog. “In fact, these tribulations have only caused us to grow stronger as a family and stronger as a community. Knowing that packages never stopped going out, orders continued to be filled, and we served you each day — brings us the deepest satisfaction of all.”