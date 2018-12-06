Coastal Capital Advisors recently opened an office at 1819 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 215 in Lafayette.

Partners Drew Saterfiel and Phillip Fontenot will lead the firm and work in conjunction with Triad Advisors, LLC. They will offer financial planning, investment advisory services, estate planning, tax strategy and retirement plans.

Saterfiel has 12 years of experience in financial advising in Acadiana and maintains FINRA Series 7, Series 66, and Louisiana Life and Health licenses. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in marketing and earned a MBA with a concentration in finance.

Fontenot has 24 years of experience in financial advising in Acadiana and also maintains FINRA Series 7, Series 66, and Louisiana Life and Health licenses. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.