Baton Rouge-based LIT Pizza will expand into the Lafayette market with a Youngsville location, the company announced this morning.

The company plans to open at 208 Centre Sacrelle Boulevard in Youngsville’s Metairie Centre in the spring, and the location will be its first outside of the Baton Rouge area. It is owned by GOEat Concepts, which also owns Izzo's Illegal Burrito, which has two locations in Lafayette.

The LIT Pizza concept lets customers create a personalized pizza, cooked-to-order in a wood-burning brick oven, by choosing from more than 50 fresh topping options, five different sauces, several drizzles and finishes.

“We chose Youngsville because it is a vibrant and growing community," said Ozzie Fernandez, founder and CEO of GOEat Concepts. "Visitors to our Baton Rouge restaurants from the Lafayette area have been asking when we would open a LIT Pizza nearer to them. We’ve been looking at bringing the LIT Pizza concept to Acadiana for a while and we feel the timing is perfect to expand our business.”

LIT Pizza currently has six locations in the Baton Rouge area with an additional location scheduled to open before the end of the year. Fernandez recently announced plans for several more LIT Pizza restaurants across Louisiana and neighboring states.

“Since opening our first LIT Pizza in 2016, our goal was to expand this concept to larger and mid-sized markets in Louisiana," Fernandez said. "We are excited Youngsville is the first of what we expect to be several new locations planned in the Lafayette area.”

The restaurant will employ 30.

Metairie Centre is owned by Teal Realty & Development of Youngsville.