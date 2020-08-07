Commercial alterations/repairs

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 3617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Skechers, owner; description, Skechers tenant build-out; Arcvision Inc., applicant; RCCM LLC of Pennsylvania, contractor; $49,399.

OFFICE BUILDING: 401 Wall St., Lafayette; John H Carter Co. Inc., owner; Boudreaux Builders, applicant and contractor; $175,000.

INDUSTRIAL: 1503 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Lafayette Property Holdings LLC, owner; website error prevented access to additional information; $175,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 2807 Johnston St., Lafayette; David Landry, owner; description, Wonderland, also applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $314,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 5905 Johnston St., F, Lafayette; Jordan Gray, owner, applicant and contractor; description, Sweat LLC Fitness & Nutrition; $2,150.

Townhouses

129-137 St. Germaine Circle, Lafayette; Anza Commercial Construction LLC; $675,000.

New houses

104 Castello Lane, Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $486,000.

101 Tacony Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $265,500.

202 St. Matthias Drive, Carencro; Shake Back Investments LLC; $171,000.

204 St. Matthias Drive, Carencro; Shake Back Investments LLC; $171,000.

407 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,500.

100 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

102 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

407 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $211,500.

108 Tara Oak Drive, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $184,500.

326 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

100 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $270,000.

130 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

302 Sparrowhawk St.., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

304 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

306 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $189,000.

223 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

426 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.

424 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.

405 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

303 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

305 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

307 Stanwell Ave., Lafyette Parish; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

106 Hatfield Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $202,500.

105 E. Vallauris Drive, Lafayette; Kory Mhire; $364,500.

403 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $257,255.

300 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

100 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $182,445.

102 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

908 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $209,334.

201 Bronze Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $354,993.

115 Channel Drive, Broussard; Hays Homes LLC; $255,605.

112 Foxtail Trail, Broussard; Triple D's Homes LLC; $407,533.

305 Herbsaint Drive, Broussard; Jeff Construction LLC; $338,003.

Acadiana Business Today: Food deliverer Waitr posts $10M profit; Aquarium Central owner hopes to have store back open in November

View comments