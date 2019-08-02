Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette on Friday to tour some of the improvements at South Louisiana Community College and promote his new workforce development plan.
The tour had the governor experience the community college's state-of-the-art training facilities for nursing students, the Center for Minority Excellence and the Early College Academy. While he said all of these things were important to propelling Louisiana's economy forward, he said he was most impressed with the ECA, which is a joint effort between SLCC and Lafayette Parish schools. ECA high school students earn both their high school diploma and their associate degree in just four years.
"We're going to increase dual enrollment so that every qualified junior and senior has dual enrollment opportunities and will leave high school with college credit and skill certifications," Edwards said. "They become employable right away or go into college with credits under their belt, which allows them to get through college faster, and it saves them and their families and the state money."
In the nursing school's training facilities, Edwards was shown the various training rooms that featured dummies that could be programmed with symptoms of a variety of illnesses. The dummies can blink, breathe, have a readable pulse and can even talk.
These rooms have medicine carts and phones to call doctors as the dummies' conditions improve or deteriorate depending on the actions of the students. The sessions are recorded so they can be critiqued by teachers or reviewed by other students .
"This is cutting-edge stuff, and to see how realistic the educational training is for nurses and everything they're doing here indicates that we're really moving forward with workforce development, which is the key to opportunity and prosperity. It all ties into education," Edwards said.
Edwards lauded SLCC for creating opportunity and prosperity in Louisiana .
"We're going to bring workforce development to a new level in Louisiana," he said. "I think that will set the stage for much more investment, so it's a virtuous cycle. Then you have the educated, skilled and trained employees that you need, you then bring in the capital investment and the jobs."
Edwards said community and technical colleges play a critical role in creating a more educated workforce that employers want and attracts employers to the state.
"This has been a terrific opportunity to demonstrate to (Edwards) the return on investment in higher ed to see our amazing technology, our facilities, our dedicated faculty, so it was really a terrific opportunity to really show him the good work high education is doing around the state," said Chancellor Natalie Harder.