Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has named five trustees, including himself, to helm a new entity broadly focused on building the local tech economy.
The City-Parish Council on Tuesday approved creation of the Lafayette Public Innovation Alliance, which is set up as a public trust under state law. Robideaux said it will have zero seed money, but does have bonding and contracting authority.
A clearly defined mission won’t be established until the trust starts meeting, Robideaux said, but the entity is generally intended to develop and recruit tech talent to Lafayette Parish.
The other four trustees, all residents of Lafayette Parish, are known industry figures, with experience in the public and private sectors. They are:
• Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr food delivery app
• Ramesh Kolluru, University of Louisiana-Lafayette vice president for research, innovation and economic development
• Bruce Greenstein, former Louisiana health secretary and chief technology officer for the federal health and human services department; currently executive vice president at LHC Group
• Mandi Mitchell, assistant secretary for Louisiana Economic Development
Robideaux said this group can tap international connections to further its work.
“I’m happy to say that every single one of them was really excited that Lafayette was looking to figure out how to promote technology,” Robideaux said.
The four other appointees did not respond to queries Wednesday seeking comment.
One of them, Greenstein, has a controversial history in Louisiana. A state grand jury in 2014 indicted Greenstein on nine perjury counts stemming from accusations that, as health secretary, he helped a company he once worked for. Former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell’s office prosecuted the perjury case, and the current attorney general, Jeff Landry, dismissed the case after taking office in 2016.
Greenstein took a job in President Donald Trump’s administration the following year as chief technology officer for the health and human services department, and last month returned to the private sector with his current position with LHC Group.