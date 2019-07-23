Health and wellness retailer GNC says it will close up to 500 of its shopping mall stores as it plans to reduce its footprint of nearly 900 stores, the USA Today reported.
The Pittsburgh-based chain has a store inside the Acadiana Mall and four others in the Lafayette area. Company officials on Monday referenced their “store optimization effort” during its second quarter earnings call with analysts on Monday.
Company officials want to reduce their number of mall stores by nearly half, company CFO Tricia Toliver said.
In the first six months of this year the company closed 192 company-owned and franchise locations, according to the USA Today.
GNC officials had announced in November 2018 that they would close up to 900 stores over the next three years in the U.S. and Canada as leases expire.