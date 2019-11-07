Red Lerille Visits with Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
If you ask Red Lerille about the best methods for staying in shape and in good health, you will hear one answer: work out with weights.
He knows what he’s talking about. He has been in the health club business since the early 1960s. Selected as Mr. America in 1960, prior to that, Red was the recipient of numerous other fitness awards which led to his dream of owning his own health club.
Lerille, owner of Red Lerille's Health and Racquet Club, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Lerille has dedicated his life to helping others achieve fitness in an iconic health club that makes changes every month. He’s the epitome of health and has proven that aging can be slowed down, accidents can be overcome, and life is better when you work out with weights and take care of your body.
On Jan. 13, 1963, Lerille opened his first fitness club on Johnston Street. In 1965 the club moved to its current location on Doucet Road and has been growing ever since. With a goal to make an improvement each month, Red oversees daily operations of his dream club which is now the largest and best in the South with approximately 13-16,000 members.