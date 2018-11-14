New Iberia-based Cane River Pecan Co. moved into its location in downtown New Iberia on Monday.
The company, which was established in 1969, had been in a smaller location on Easy Street since 2001. With this move to 254 E. Main St., Cane River now has a more recognizable footprint in the city and a little piece of the newly formed historic district.
The company has eight full-time employees and 25-30 seasonal employees that will be working out of the new 23,000-square-foot location.
"This is really important to us because it puts us on Main Street," said Jady Regard, the company's chief nut officer. "It's a state highway so it's important because of the exposure, but it also puts us smack dab in the middle of the historic district. This is more that just about a pecan company moving across town. This is about small-town America. It's about a small family business growing. It's about taking over a blighting building and restoring it."
Regard's parents started the company just selling pecans until his mother began selling pecans as gifts in the 1980s. Since then, it has grown to offer a variety of pecan specialties year-round and has gained a national footprint with its online store and 24-page catalog.
The company had been eyeing a moving to Lafayette, but Regard said it has become dedicated to New Iberia. A move into downtown, he said, could help bring more people into New Iberia.
"If we can get people to come into the city after going to Avery Island, that will be even better for everyone," Regard said. "We're excited about this. I think this is going to be a shot in the arm for both us and the city of New Iberia. We're excited about the future and what that will bring."
