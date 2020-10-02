The 128-unit Villa Maria Apartments, 317 Guilbeau Road, has been sold for $6.6 million, records show.
Phil Devey with Frontline Real Estate Group sold the property to Lafayette 128 LLC, which is registered to an ownership group from Farmington Hills, Michigan, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Frontline owns several other properties in the area. Devey said the current real estate market is good to sell investment property right now, and the sell “gives me an opportunity to focus my time on other ventures.”
