Stacy Romero, president and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, was named to the 2022 board of officers and directors of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives during its annual awards ceremony in Baton Rouge.
Romero is the only representative from Acadiana on the board. Officers include President Lisa Johnson, of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce; incoming Chair Melissa Bordelon, of the Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce; and Treasurer Laura Lyles, of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce.
The LACCE is an organization of chamber of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana.
Jillian Bradley was named director of fund development for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.
Bradley will lead the organization’s fundraising efforts and advancing development strategies that align with the symphony's organizational strategic goals. A native of Lafayette, she is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was recently program coordinator at Opportunity Machine.
Kiwana McClung was named chief diversity officer at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
An associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design, McClung earned national recognition for developing initiatives to increase diversity in architecture programs and curricula. McClung was the driving force in creating undergraduate and graduate courses that blend design concepts with social equity and inclusion considerations.
She is a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Southern University and LSU. She succeeds Taniecea Mallory, who accepted a position as senior director of equity, diversion and inclusion for the Association of American Medical Colleges in Washington, D.C.