The children of Vietnamese immigrants, Christine Cao and Billy Pham were raised in south Louisiana by parents who worked in restaurant and the seafood industries.

Now they’re putting those life experiences into Casian, a restaurant that will offer Cajun and Asian food, which will occupy a 1,285-square-foot space at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, in the River Marketplace shopping center. They hope to open either late February or early March.

Cao and Pham, who are engaged, were both raised by parents who arrived in Louisiana during the Vietnam War. Cao’s father, Charlie, owned T.C.’s Seafood in New Iberia and later B.C.'s Seafood in Abbeville before leaving the business to become a shrimper. Pham grew up in New Iberia with parents who were crabbers.

“I grew up in it,” said Cao, an Abbeville native and registered nurse at the Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Unit. “I went to nursing school, and after being out of (the restaurant business) for so long, we missed it. So we decided to open a restaurant.

“My fiancé and I grew up here and were raised here. We’re pretty much Cajun.”

The restaurant will offer seafood platters and traditional poboys but also Vietnamese dishes such as pho soup, lo mein, and Vietnamese poboys. The food will feature Cajun and Asian seasoning, Cao said, and her father will help in the kitchen.

“We’re trying to develop the whole concept,” she said. “It’s the best of both worlds. We noticed every time we go eat it’s either Cajun food or Asian food. It’s never both. Our seasoning is a mixture is a Cajun and Asian. It’s got a kick to it, you know?”