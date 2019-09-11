The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce was named the 2019 Chamber of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives during the group’s annual conference last week.
The LACCE recognizes chambers of commerce awards three top organizations in the small, mid-size and large categories based on community, organizational and professional development and are judged by chamber executives from outside Louisiana. The St. Landry chamber won the small category with an application that detailed its 100 years of service.
“This is the culmination of so many incredible experiences in our 100th year as an organization,” chamber CEO Raquella Manuel said. “We began the year with a mission and a slogan to ‘Make History.’ That is what we believe our community deserves, and we feel we have accomplished that through the very same initiatives that enabled us to receive this award.”
LACCE is the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana. It equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative organizations.