Kushner group buys 2 more properties for $93M
A New York real estate company that bought a Lafayette property late last year for $42.4 million has bought two more for a combined $93 million.
Kushner Cos., which was once led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, bought the Robley Place apartments, 1100 Robley Drive, for $52.8 million and the Ansley Walk apartments, 1200 Robley Drive, for $40.2 million from Key Real Estate of New Orleans, according to land records and a representative from Colliers, which brokered the deal.
The group, according to its website, has a portfolio of 17,000 units and nearly 10 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and hospitality assets and over $15 billion in property holdings. It bought 7,000 apartments last year in the southeastern U.S. and has established a presence in Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Key Real Estate recently bought 15 acres of vacant property near Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in August but has not disclosed plans.
Robley Place, which opened in 2016, is a 248-unit luxury apartment complex with high-end features such as a resort-style swimming pool, video-monitored gate access and a valet dry cleaning service.
Perficient hires 50 from special bootcamp
Perficient, a digital consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, hired 50 graduates from its training bootcamp held in the fall.
The second Bright Paths Program, an initiative designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, was offered at its Lafayette and Detroit locations. Students completed software engineering coursework, learned about the consulting business, connected with mentors and engineered their own innovative applications.
The camps were held in in partnership with Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start a career in tech.
All qualified graduates received offers in the software engineering and development field. To date, 67 candidates with diverse technical backgrounds, including many women and minorities, have been hired through the program.
“Perficient is focused on bringing more diverse insights, backgrounds and skillsets into the industry to drive innovation forward and benefit our communities,” Vice President Mary-Beth Ostasz said. “Each student brought curiosity, innovation, passion and inspiration throughout the program. These characteristics will serve them well as they collaborate with other likeminded colleagues at Perficient to innovate digital-first solutions for our clients.”
Downtown live music venue sold
After being on the market for over a year, The Artmosphere Bistro has a new owner.
The 3,560-square-foot downtown Lafayette bar and live music venue was sold to Troy and Lauren Trahan, of Lake Arthur, land records show.
Seller Berry Kemp, who bought the building at 902 Johnston St. in 2003, first put the business and the building up for sale in October 2020. The business closed for some time when the state put restrictions on bars and restaurants at the start of the pandemic.
Kemp bought the building in 2003, records show.
FlyGuys names former Waitr president as chair
A former Waitr president has been named executive chair at FlyGuys, a Lafayette-based drone services company.
Joe Stough, a 30-year enterprise software business entrepreneur and prior president and COO of Waitr, will serve as strategic adviser and leadership coach. He joined Waitr in 2018 just after it went public and had multiple positions including initial seed investor and founding board member. Since then, he has focused on building the tech economy in Louisiana.
“For a young entrepreneur, there is nothing more important than a good mentor,” said Adam Zayor, CEO Flyguys. “Business CEOs face a multitude of problems that only experience can solve. FlyGuys is extremely lucky to have such a well-versed business leader as Joe Stough on our team. The value he has already added to FlyGuys is an asset that cannot be overstated.”
Before Waitr, Stough was the sole founder of Syntex Management Systems Inc., which provided software and analytics to the energy and chemical industries and other heavy industry businesses. He was also the original designer behind its flagship software and analytics platform, IMPACT, which is used in over 100 countries and over 20 languages with corporate contracts and worldwide implementations for ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Shell, Total and LyondellBasell and others.
Acadian Ambulance donates AED to Loreauville VFD
Acadian Ambulance donated an automatic external defibrillator to the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department. The device will assist the volunteer firefighters when responding to medical calls.
Members of Acadian’s Hub City operations team presented the AED to the volunteer fire department in a presentation at the Loreauville City Hall.
“The Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department has been a valuable asset to our operations and to the community as a whole," said Acadian Ambulance Regional Vice President Troy Guidry. "We’re happy to be able to provide them with a brand new AED that will undoubtedly benefit the residents of Loreauville.”