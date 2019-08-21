Lafayette-based LHC Group opened a home health lab on the South Louisiana Community College Campus for nursing students in training.

The lab, a result of discussions by both agencies about creating a space resembling a residential environment, will allow nursing students to gain hands-on experience in the home health setting during training. It recreates a residential bedroom, living room and bathroom area where nursing students can practice skills in a home health environment.

Using donated items such as hospital beds, nursing bags, educational materials, tables, chairs, walkers, and other clinical and personal items, SLCC now offers functional and realistic in-home care training scenarios for students in clinical degree and associate programs.

"LHC Group is proud to again partner with SLCC to further the education of our future home healthcare clinicians and professionals," LHC chairman and CEO Keith G. Myers said. "Both LHC Group and SLCC are hopeful our collaboration will inspire a trend of making home health labs a standard on college campuses throughout Louisiana and across the country.

"Home healthcare is a dynamic and growing sector of the health care delivery system, as experts, analysts and regulators look to us as a more efficient and effective way of providing the care needed for recovery or management of chronic conditions – and as more older Americans choose to receive care in the home setting. Nursing is a noble profession, and the market for well-trained home health professionals is already highly competitive. As that demand continues to rise, LHC Group's collaboration with SLCC is poised to prepare future nurses with the skills and experience needed to continue making home healthcare a high-quality care choice."

The lab is also the first step toward formalizing a home health curriculum within the registered nurse and licensed practical nurse programs at SLCC. Starting next spring, SLCC will integrate in-home health care classes into existing RN and LPN program curriculums.

Angie Begnaud, LHC Group's chief clinical officer, and Angela Fontenot, LHC Group's clinical development coordinator, are spearheading these efforts with SLCC dean Rebecca Harris-Smith and Graci'Ana Breaux, skills lab and simulation coordinator.

"A partner like LHC Group is critical for the college's ability to adjust the curriculum to meet workforce needs," SLCC chancellor Natalie Harder said. "Adding home healthcare skills into our nursing programs helps ensure our graduates have the skills companies like LHC Group need as they seek to best serve their patients."