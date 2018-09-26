Acadian Ambulance Service will acquire Memphis-based Emergency Mobile Health Care, the company announced Wednesday morning.
The move expands the footprint into Tennessee for Acadian Ambulance, making it the fourth state for the Lafayette-based business to operate. EMHC, which began in 1997, is the Mid-South’s largest locally owned ambulance provider and employs about 200.
The acquisition is expected to be finalized early next year, and EMHC will begin operations at Acadian Ambulance.
“As we began the discussions that led to our companies’ decision to join forces, we were struck by the many similarities between EMHC and Acadian Ambulance Service," Acadian CEO and chairman Richard Zuschlag said. "We both founded our companies with two key goals — to provide the best possible patient care and service and to create a workplace that our team members would find rewarding and challenging."
Said EMHC founder Mike Arndt: “With our common values and backgrounds, we recognized that becoming part of Acadian Ambulance Service will allow EMHC’s employees to continue our strong commitment to the Mid-South while enhancing it with additional resources and services. “Because Acadian is an employee-owned company and a larger operation, our employees will have enhanced benefits and become owners in their new company.”