Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next week.
Trosclair is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trosclair, an experienced education with a long record of school improvement, was appointed superintendent in March 2020 after serving on an interim basis for a year and was the first woman named to that position.
A graduate of McNeese State and LSU, she was a classroom teacher for 18 years before moving into administration as the principal of Eunice Elementary School and then South Crowley Elementary School.
Both schools earned National Blue Ribbon status during her tenure, and she was one of seven nationwide and the only one in Louisiana to earn the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership from the U.S. Department of Education in 2015.
She joined LPSS as the first school improvement administrator in 2015 and was promoted to assistant
superintendent of curriculum and instruction in 2018 before being named interim superintendent.
Trosclair is regarded as a strong leader and an advocate for equity for all students. She believes that every child deserves a quality education.
Her experience transforming low-performing schools has helped her understand the importance of providing teachers, students, and staff with the necessary tools and resources. She has served as a mentor to principals of high-poverty schools statewide while working with the Louisiana Department of Education and its High Poverty/High Performing Schools Initiative.
During her tenure as superintendent, Trosclair has prioritized funding to address the needs of students, enabling her to increase the number of students receiving prescriptive tutoring services to decrease learning gaps and has worked to improve college-readiness among high school students through increased dual-enrollment participation.