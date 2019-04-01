It's been one month since Our Lady of Lourdes finalized its acquisition of Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette and some of their plans for the hospital and their brand have been unveiled.
Along with cosmetic changes such as new signage and paint and landscape for the hospital campus, Bryan Lee, Our Lady of Lourdes chief executive officer, said the organization will be investing $20 million into the Women's and Children's campus, purchasing surrounding property and buildings and upgrading and modernizing the technology used there. One such technology is EPIC, a widely used medical records software. Hospitals that use the software hold medical records of 64% of patients in the United States.
"There's a lot of basic things that we need to do to modernize the campus. Some of those things include the transfer to EPIC. We also want Women's and Children's to be able join us and Lafayette General in the data sharing program we are in that will allow for a wide variety of improvements in quality of care for all our patients," Lee said.
A data sharing program called the CareQuality CommonWell initiative, announced Friday, allows the two hospitals to share electronic health data to provide easier access to patients and healthcare providers at the point of care. It will also allow for quicker treatment decisions, reduction of readmission or test duplication, improved care coordination and cost savings. Lee said they plan to upgrade Women's and Children's and get the hospital integrated into the data sharing program as soon as possible.
In addition to Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the sale included Elaine M. Junca Woman’s Imaging Centre, Lafayette Surgicare, The Cancer & Infusion Center, Kid’s Specialty Center and several physician practices and clinics. This puts the Our Lady of Lourdes system as having nearly 100 providers, which is a major accomplishment according to Lee.
Our Lady of Lourdes has committed over $50 million in capital in Acadiana since the fall, Lee said. The acquisition and upgrades of Women's and Children's Hospital and the building of the freestanding emergency department in Scott along I-10 are among the largest investments, but the construction of the J.D. Moncus Cancer Center and expansions to their urgent care system have also been a major part of their investment.
The combined system comprises the Acadiana market ministry for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Louisiana’s largest Catholic not-for-profit health care organization. Franciscan's other properties include Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa.