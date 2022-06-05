Sears Hometown store in Eunice among closures
Three of the last six Sears stores in Louisiana are set to close.
Hometown stores in Eunice, Mansura and Luling have begun liquidation sales and will be part of about 100 stores across 30 states that the struggling retail brand will close, according to Facebook posts Tuesday.
Transformco, which bought the Sears Hometown and Outlet stores in 2019, did not officially announce the closures. Instead each store posted it to social media.
Transformco acquired Sears after it filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
In a statement last fall after announcing store closures, Transformco said its "go-forward store strategy for Sears and Kmart is to operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of small format stores."
The Eunice store, 340 E. Laurel Ave., is a franchised store that sells Sears line of appliances and hardware along with Whirlpool, Craftsman, Kenmore and Die Hard items.
Sears retains its Home & Life store in Lafayette, 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, one of only three in the country. The 195,000-square-foot former Sears space in the Acadiana Mall remains empty.
Five Below to open second Lafayette store
A second Five Below store will open in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center on Louisiana Avenue.
The discount retailer will open in the former Lane Bryant space next to Target at 3221 Louisiana Ave., documents show.
The store, which prices items at $5 or less, is part of the company’s significant expansion that includes 375 to 400 stores over the next two fiscal years and tripling its overall store count by 2025 as more consumers flock to discount stores.
The company reported 16% increase in net sales in the fourth quarter, up 3.4% from a year ago. It opened 17 stores during that time.
“Looking ahead to 2022, we will continue to play offense and focus on innovation and experience as we navigate a dynamic macro environment related to the lingering impacts of the pandemic,” CEO Joel Anderson said.
Bank of Sunset head to serve as chair of Louisiana Bankers Association
K. Brent Vidrine, president and CEO of Bank of Sunset, was installed as the 2022-23 chair of the Louisiana Bankers Association's Board of Directors.
Vidrine succeeds Jerry Ledet, president and CEO of Synergy Bank in Houma. As outgoing association chair, Ledet will continue to serve for one year as immediate past chair on the association board of directors.
The other 2022-23 officers are:
- Chairman-elect Joseph F. Quinlan III, of First National Bankers Bank in Baton Rouge
- Treasurer Brian North, of Fifth District Savings Bank in New Orleans
Delegates to the association convention elected these new directors:
- Acadiana region: Kip Bertrand, of Washington State Bank
- Capitol region: Mark S. Marionneaux, of Bank of Zachary
- Central region: Darryl J. Ellerbee Jr., of Delta Bank in Vidalia
- Southwest region: Samuel V. Wilkinson, of First Federal Bank of Louisiana in Lake Charles
Other association directors continuing to serve for the upcoming year are:
- Northeast region: Paige B. Oliver, of Bank of Oak Ridge
- Northwest region: John C. Cole, of Gibsland Bank & Trust
- South Central region: Steven J. Crispino, of South Louisiana Bank in Houma
- Southeast region: Chip Knight, of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans
- Southeast region: Chris Ferris, of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans
- At-large member: Rose M. Miller, of First National Bank of Louisiana in Lafayette
Ginger Laurent, LBA CEO in Baton Rouge.