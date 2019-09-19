Krotz Springs-based Kartchner's Grocery and Specialty Meats will bring its boudin, cracklin and specialty meats to the Scott, the Boudin Capital of the World, early next year when it opens a store at 312 La. 93.
According to manager Logan Kartchner, the new location just north of Interstate 10 will be 6,000 square feet and will be the first new store outside of Krotz Springs in the 10 years since it first opened.
"We're ready to expand," he said. "We're confident in our products and are confident in what we do. Scott's the Boudin Capital of the World and I-10 has a lot more traffic than here in Krotz Springs along Highway 190. So it seems like a great location for us to open up with all the other boudin stores."
The store will offer over 140 different specialty meats, 25 types of sausage and nine types of boudin, he said.
It will likely staff between 15-20 people, he said.
Acadiana Business Today: Cornerstone Village South closing; residents being assisted before Oct. 31 move out date; GB Sciences selling remaining 50% stake in Louisiana medical marijuana business to Lafayette company for $16 million
Assisted living home Cornerstone Village South, 103 W. Martial Ave., will close Oct. 31, forcing its 22 residents to be relocated.
GB Sciences selling remaining 50% stake in Louisiana medical marijuana business to Lafayette company for $16 million
Las Vegas-based GB Sciences Inc. agreed to sell its remaining 50% stake in its Louisiana medical marijuana business for $16 million to Wellcan…
The Lafayette Parish public library system, which lost $3 million in revenue when voters rejected a property tax renewal in April 2018, took a…
Krotz Springs-based Kartchner's Grocery and Specialty Meats will bring its boudin, cracklin and specialty meats to the Scott, the Boudin Capit…
Ray Authement, who was president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for over 34 years, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Achievement…
Discover Lafayette podcast with performer Louis and Andre Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers: Popular Cajun band to celebrate 20 years with documentary showings, performances
It was 20 years ago when brothers Louis and Andre booked their first gig as a yet-to-be-named band at Café Rue Vermilion in downtown Lafayette.