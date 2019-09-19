Krotz Springs-based Kartchner's Grocery and Specialty Meats will bring its boudin, cracklin and specialty meats to the Scott, the Boudin Capital of the World, early next year when it opens a store at 312 La. 93.

According to manager Logan Kartchner, the new location just north of Interstate 10 will be 6,000 square feet and will be the first new store outside of Krotz Springs in the 10 years since it first opened.

"We're ready to expand," he said. "We're confident in our products and are confident in what we do. Scott's the Boudin Capital of the World and I-10 has a lot more traffic than here in Krotz Springs along Highway 190. So it seems like a great location for us to open up with all the other boudin stores."

The store will offer over 140 different specialty meats, 25 types of sausage and nine types of boudin, he said.

It will likely staff between 15-20 people, he said.