Terzotis to lead Boys & Girls Clubs in La. board
Judi Terzotis has been named chair of the board of directors for The Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana.
Terzotis, president of The Advocate and Times-Picayune, takes over as head of the board from Brach Myers. Myers, senior vice president of LHC Group, had been chairman of the organization since it was founded in 2019.
The statewide organization supports the 21 Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana and the 19,000 children who are members. It improves and expands impactful youth programs, both after school and during the summer.
One Acadiana, APC awarded for Opportunity Zone initiative
One Acadiana and the Acadiana Planning Commission won two awards from the International Economic Development Council for “Invest Acadiana: A Regional Opportunity Zone Initiative.”
The report won a gold medal in the Innovation Programs and Initiatives category and a bronze award in the Regionalism and Cross-Border Collaboration category, One Acadiana announced this week. Both came during the awards ceremony at the IEDC’s annual conference.
Invest Acadiana is a joint initiative between 1A and APC aimed at promoting investment in the Acadiana region’s 25 Opportunity Zone census tracts.
“The Invest Acadiana initiative has been instrumental in attracting a tremendous amount of capital into our town centers and the urban core of Lafayette, particularly our University Avenue Corridor,” APC CEO Monique Boulet said. “Madeline Cove, a $15 million mixed-use development that broke ground in May, is a great example. Having these census tracts designated Opportunity Zones also supported our $10 million BUILD Grant to reconstruct University Avenue from Four Corners to I-10 into a more vibrant and pedestrian-friendly corridor."
The grant leveraged an additional $20 million in state and local funds to bring the total investment to about $30 million, Boulet said.
Other Opportunity Zone projects in the region include: the redevelopment of the University Place Apartments into 200 units of student housing ($16 million investment), Keys Behavioral Health Center in New Iberia ($18 million) and a meat processing plant in Church Point ($3.5 million).
Acadiana Diversity job fair Wednesday
The 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Heymann Convention Center, 1373 S. College Road.
The event will include dozens of regional employers and resource providers and is free to job seekers. The event is planned and hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services and other community partners.
Visit lafayette.org/diversity for registration and a list of participating employers and job openings.
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store to open in Acadia
A Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combo store has opened in Iota.
The 10,171-square-foot store opened at 21 Duson Ave. and is part of a new trend for the discount company. The company had 105 combo stores as of September with plans to add 400 more in the next fiscal year and up to 3,000 over the next several years, officials said.
The Iota store will feature frozen and refrigerated food items.
The company’s first combo store in Louisiana, the concept has reported higher gross profit margins and improved operating income, officials said.
The store will employ six to 10 people.