Aaron Beam, who served three months in federal prison following the Healthsouth fraud scandal, will be a guest speaker on ethics Thursday at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as part of the Moody Lecture Series.

As co-founder of one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient surgery and rehabilitative services, Beam witnessed the series of accounting, stock manipulation and leadership failures that led the $2.8 billion accounting fraud scandal, one of the largest in U.S. history. Beam, the company's first chief financial officer, also lost his CPA credentials.

During his presentation, titled "It Is All About Trust", he will discuss the pitfalls of unethical business practices including early warning signs, influences and the bad choices that he and others made at HealthSouth.

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Room 103 at Moody Hall.