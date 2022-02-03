Waitr founder Chris Meaux recently teamed up with the founders of an app that's using technology to bridge the gap between skilled workers and the companies looking to hire them.
Meaux, who resigned as the CEO of Waitr in 2019, was named co-CEO and chairperson of a Baton Rouge-based company and app called BoomNation in August. Since then, Meaux has helped to rebrand and grow the app.
"It's LinkedIn meets Slack, but for the blue collar, skilled worker community and their employers," Meaux said in a phone interview. "LinkedIn and Slack are very prominent for professionals, but there wasn't anything like that for the skilled workers, the trades and the companies."
For workers, the BoomNation app operates like a social media feed that highlights real-time job opportunities. For employers, it offers a searchable database of about 50,000 verified skilled workers.
Brent Flavin, co-founder of BoomNation and native of Lake Charles, said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from companies and workers alike. The app has been downloaded more than 30,000 times.
"The feedback from the workers is overwhelmingly, 'Finally. Finally somebody created something like this for us,'" Flavin said. "They don't necessarily resonate with LinkedIn or Indeed or Zip Recruiter. Those platforms don't necessarily give them the opportunity to showcase their skills and do it in a way that's relevant to the employers of the work that they're trying to get."
The companies have also seen success with the app at a time when hiring has been especially challenging.
Corey Collier, senior field manager at a construction company called Brasfield and Gorrie, said it's often challenging to find workers for projects in more remote regions.
"We try our best to recruit locally where we can," Collier said. "It's hard sometimes to get the word out that we're hiring. The average duration of a job is 12 to 36 months and we need everything from laborers and carpenters to pipefitters, concrete finishers, rodmen, just about every kind of technical skilled individual. The struggle we have a lot of times is communication and getting the word out that we're hiring. BoomNation has been a good way to do that."
There are far more available jobs than there are workers seeking employment in the United States, which is not primarily because of the pandemic, according to Marianne Wanamaker, an economist and associate professor at the University of Tennessee. Unemployment was at 3.4% in February 2020 after all, she said.
Some sectors have far more available jobs than workers seeking employment, but that's not the case in the construction or mining industries that BoomNation focuses on.
"The jobs mismatch is particularly strong in the construction and mining industries," Wanamaker said. "The number of unemployed persons per job opening is substantially higher in these two industries than in the rest of the economy, even while job openings are at near record highs and employers report an acute shortage of job applicants. There are workers out there, but the industry isn't doing a good job of recruiting those workers into jobs. BoomNation helps recruiters find the available workers."
Many tradespeople are not tied to employers in the same way as those in professional industries. They often work short-term projects, and employers don't always have an easy way to reach them again after a project is completed.
Instead of computers, many tradespeople use cellphones as their primary means of electronic communication. That's why an app made sense.
"The employers are just hungry for something like this, much like the restaurants were when we did Waitr," Meaux said. "We're taking an industry that was historically slow to adapt to technology and then introducing a technology platform that we hope will help them expand and grow their business much more quickly because they have easier access to finding those workers and the workers finding the jobs."