Scout Real Estate has moved its offices to downtown Lafayette in the Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette tower at 905 Jefferson St., Suite 504.
The firm began in 2018 and specializes in commercial real estate and focuses on brokerage, property management acquisition and development. The staff assists clients in making decisions on site selection.
"We are extremely excited about the move into the downtown neighborhood,” Scout Real Estate partner Rex Moroux said. “It has always been the heart of Lafayette, and Scout has been a part of its ongoing renaissance since the company began. Now it's only fitting that we be physically located there."
A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday.