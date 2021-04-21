Owners of a used car dealership have bought the former Advance Auto Parts store on the Evangeline Thruway, records show.
Matt and Rebecca Rayner, owners of Acadiana Cars, bought the building at 1114 SE Evangeline Thruway recently after the auto parts retailer closed the store earlier this year.
The move will allow more visibility for the business, which the Rayners opened six years ago at 900 E. Simcoe St. “Right now sometimes it’s hard for people to find us,” Rebecca Rayner said.
North Carolina-based Advance closed the store despite the company reporting an increase in sales during the pandemic, including a 12% growth in net sales in the fourth quarter 2020 and $10 billion in net sales for the year for the first time ever.
The Rayners hope to open the new location in July, she said.
The move follows another dealership that also bought property on the Thruway recently. Bargain Cars bought the property at 1406 NE Evangeline Thruway last month.