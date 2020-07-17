Louisiana shared the 2020 State of the Year title with Alabama in Southern Business & Development magazine’s ranking of best economic development results in the South.
Louisiana has shared or won outright the magazine’s State of the Year seven times since 2007.
Regional markets in Louisiana also gained honors in the SB&D 100 issue, which chronicles the South’s Top 100 economic development deals. Baton Rouge won Major Market of the Year in 2020 for the first time since 2013. New Orleans received honorable mention in the same category, which ranks metros of 750,000 to 2.5 million residents.
Lake Charles secured the magazine’s Small Market of the Year, 50,000 to 250,000, for a record 10th consecutive year, and Iberville Parish earned Rural Market of the Year, under 50,000. St. James and St. Charles parishes were honorable mention selections in that category.
Helping secure Louisiana’s top ranking are industrial projects that include Venture Global’s $4.2 billion project in Plaquemines Parish and the $4.2 billion Lake Charles Methanol clean-energy facility at the Port of Lake Charles, along with significant job wins in Ruston, Tech Pointe II, 750 jobs; Lafayette, LHC Group, 500 jobs, and Viemed, 220 jobs; St. Tammany Parish with Medline, 464 jobs, and Ampirical, 400 jobs; and New Orleans, EY, 200 jobs.
Baton Rouge region projects included ExxonMobil, Formosa, Conn’s Home Plus, BBQGuys, Stupp and Shell Chemical, which combined for over $2 billion in capital investment, over 1,200 in new direct and indirect jobs, and more than 4,300 retained jobs.
Driving Iberville Parish’s win were projects by SNF, Dow Chemical and Eastman that represent a combined $573 million in new capital investment, over 1,760 retained jobs and 150 new direct and indirect jobs.