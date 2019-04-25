River Ranch restaurant and bar POUR will open a second location in Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville next month.
The move to open in River Ranch's sister community has been in the works for a while, said Randy Daniel, director of operations for Double R Restaurant Group, which owns POUR along with other restaurants like Romacelli and Another Broken Egg Cafe.
"It's always been in our plans to have more than one restaurant, and it's a natural growth to go to Sugar Mill Pond," he said. "So when the location became available, we knew it was a perfect location for us so we took it."
The 3,000-square-feet location will open at 1901 Chemin Metarie Road in the former Growler USA location and will offer the same menu items with a selection of 10 draft beers on tap and their signature wine machines. Daniel said it will be closed Sundays, unlike the River Ranch location that offers a Sunday brunch.
It will hire around 20-25 employees, Daniel said.