Korey Champagne has high hopes for Acadian Slice in the new year, but first the Lafayette pie baker has to make it through the busy holiday season.
After prepping hundreds of pies for the holidays, Champagne plans to resume work on converting an old bookmobile into a food truck so he can take his pies to the streets. Champagne actually purchased the truck before the pandemic but ran into supply chain problems while working to restore it.
"We're now hoping to have it up and running in spring or summer of 2022," Champagne said. "We're hoping to offer pies, sides and soups at markets and festivals on the weekends and hit the streets Monday through Friday at dedicated spots where people can find us."
Champagne said he'll likely be parking his food truck at Moncus Park, which is expected to open in January, since he has a long history with the farmers market there. He also has his eye on dedicated food truck parks in Maurice and Erath.
In addition to the food truck, Champagne plans to sell frozen hand pies that customers can bake at home in the new year.
"We had a lot of requests that came organically about whether or not the pies could be bought frozen or shipped frozen and baked later," Champagne said. "People told us they froze and shipped them, and their family baked them later and they came out great."
Champagne said the take-and-bake pies will likely be offered early in the new year prior to the launch of the Acadian Slice food truck.
A paramedic by trade, Champagne started selling creative pies at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park in 2016 and quickly grew a loyal following. Within a year, he had left his job at Acadian Ambulance to pursue pie baking full time.
"I can't even imagine what it would have been like to have still been on the ambulance during COVID," Champagne said. "Hats off to all of my former workmates who had to do that. Hopefully they were able to make it through unscarred."
The pandemic actually fueled Acadian Slice's growth.
Champagne didn't have any employees or overhead when the state shut down in March 2020 since he was only renting kitchen space by the hour at that time. Although the farmers market closed for a few weeks, Champagne was able to continue baking and selling pies at a commissary kitchen with help from delivery companies such as Waitr.
"And when the market reopened, it was busier than it ever had been," Champagne said. "It was outdoors with safety precautions, and it was really one of the only places in town that was operating. It really brought a lot of people out."
The busy Saturdays at the market and his ghost restaurant — the virtual, delivery-only concept that's become popular across the country — expanded his customer base through 2021.
Although Champagne offers his own take on classic pies, he’s become especially popular for his more unique offerings. There’s the boudin vert with boudin and pesto; the roux-ga-roux with smoked chicken, andouille and okra gumbo; the Bluessard with blueberries, ginger, vanilla glaze and a brown sugar cinnamon crumble; and the peachin’ to the choir with bourbon-soaked peaches.
For now, however, he’s spending most of his time making the holiday favorites, including his versions of pumpkin, sweet potato and pecan pies.
Champagne baked about 200 pies for Thanksgiving last year, and he's on track to beat that record this year now that he has a full-time employee and a part-time employee who's putting in extra hours during the holidays.
"There's some parts of it that can be done in advance," Champagne said. "We can toast pecans or make pie dough that can be frozen in the shell a few days before, but the bulk of it is done just before pickup."
Although Acadian Slice is no longer accepting orders for Thanksgiving, the pie shop is accepting orders for Christmas. Acadian Slice will also be selling hand pies at Christmas in the Park, which takes place Dec. 16 through 29 at Moncus Park.
