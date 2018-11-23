New Commercial

Office Building: 309 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; description, Hensarling Office Building civil site work; Neal Hensarling, owner; Architects Southwest, applicant; Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $375,000.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shell Structure: 101 Camino Real Road, Lafayette; description, shell for Camino Place; Chase Landry, applicant; Flex Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Restaurant: 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; LPSS, owner; description, dining addition, Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar; Ruben Chavez, applicant; self, contractor; $25,000.

Warehouse/Shop: 1901 W. Willow St., Scott; Cuong Nguyen, owner and applicant; description, renovations; self, contractor; $20,000.

Other: 123 Southpark Road, Lafayette; Cris Graham, owner and applicant; description, Level 1 alterations - building and electrical work; self, contractor; $5,000.

Accessory Building: 515 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Home Savings Bank, owner; storage building; Angela Badeaux, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $614,000.

Office Building: 222 Jet Ranger X Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport, owner; description, Terminal Program Parking 1, Project 2; Daniel S. Elsea, AAE deputy director, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $3,384,800.

Other: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, cable relocation; Michael Mondragon, applicant; $0.

Parking Lot/Garage: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, enabling parking-new terminal program; Domingue Szabo & Associates Inc., applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $1,846,800.

Restaurant: 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road, 1-B, Lafayette; Ramen Noodle, owner; Lail Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $16,000.

Tenant Build-Out: 819 E. Broussard Road, No. 4, Lafayette; McLain Investments, owner; McLain Homes, applicant and contractor; $20,160.

Medical Office: 2810 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; LHC Skilled Nursing Unit, owner; Jason Bethany, applicant; Rudick Co. Inc., contractor; $234,500.

Other: 119 Lake Farm Road, Lafayette; Towne Place Suites Hotel, owner; Monroe Lodging LLC, applicant; self, contractor; $7,700.

Commercial Demolitions

Demolition Permit: 5700 Johnston St., Lafayette; Ollie's Bargain Outlet, owner; Simmons Construction, applicant; Marvin Simmons, contractor; $0.

New Homes

510 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Harris, Marvin & Zebrina; $1,000,000.