Taxable sales in Lafayette Parish in April dropped to its lowest monthly total in over two years and posted the lowest total for April since 2011.

COVID-19’s effect on the local economy was significant, dropping to $444.7 million in sales for the month, according to data released Thursday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. It was down from the $509.4 million in sales in March and $516.7 million in sales in April 2019.

Sales in the city of Lafayette was down to $294.5 million, a 14% dip from March and 18% from a year ago. It’s also the worst month of collections since January 2012, data shows.

“We were expecting to see a decrease in our taxable sales in April and, unfortunately, we will likely see further decreases in the coming months,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “This is why it is crucial that we do everything we can to help keep our businesses open and profitable and work to attract new businesses to diversify our economy.”

Sales were down in almost every other municipality in the parish: Broussard (8.52%), Youngsville (6.68%), Carencro (4.60%) and Scott (4.22%). Sales are also down 18.36% in unincorporated areas. Sales in Duson were up 12.87%.

Only Carencro and Youngsville remain ahead of year-to-date totals from a year ago.

“As the overall economy continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19, low oil prices and the impending hurricane season, we expect to see additional declines in taxable sales through the summer,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “LEDA will continue to work with our business community to ensure they maximize their earning potential. And our local retailers and service providers are a big part of the backbone of our community, and we should support these businesses as the economy reopens in the coming weeks and months.”

Other data points of note within the city of Lafayette:

Restaurants and bars continued to struggle with restaurants recording $21.9 million in sales, a drop from the $22.9 million in March. April’s total replaces March as the second-lowest on record with LEDA, whose data dates back to 2010. Bars and nightclubs collected $1.5 in sales, the first time on record that total was below $2 million.

Bakeries reported $619,120 in sales, its second-worst month on record and worst since June 2010.

Drug stores reported $12.58 million in sales, its worst month in almost five years.

Jewelry stores had by far their worst month on record with $4.87 million in sales.

Apparel sales plunged to $2.5 million, also the lowest total on record. Sales in March and April each sank below $10 million for the first time on record.

Hotel/motel receipts dropped to $1.73 million, also a worst month on record.

Florists, which historically do well in spring months, had its second-best April on record with just under $1.3 million in sales.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School Board.