Organizers behind the Attakapas Collective will open a store in downtown Lafayette on Saturday as a way to give visibility to products made by local artists.
Store owner Erica Fox, a recent graduate of the Accelerate Northside program, said the store will open at 100 Vermilion St. Suite 170 during Art Walk on Saturday. The store will have an assortment locally made items, many of which are made by a group of about 10 local artists.
The store will have jewelry, soaps, bath salts, home décor items, metal works, wood works and other products, Fox said. Many of those vendors sell items on their personal websites, Fox noted, but the store can give them more visibility downtown in an area that is adding more retail outlets each month.
A grand opening will be held next month.
“We just all come together to really help and support one another,” said Fox, a one-time DJ at KBON radio who hosted a show by local musicians. “It’s a really cool way to help them out. A lot of lot of our members got laid off. Things came to a halt when COVID came and now are all in their house pivoting. Creative people usually have two or three talents. They may draw or paint. We are making products in the house, and lo and behold COVID lasted over a year and you have all this stuff. They need a place to put it out there.”
The store will be in the first floor of the old Gordon Hotel, and Fox said the hotel once employed two of her uncles and was the site of one of her first gigs. The building is over 100 years old.
The name comes from the native tribe, Attakapas, that occupied the Gulf south region prior to European colonization. Known for their brown skin, their descendants are often referred to as Creole Indians or native of color.
"The Attakapas had a trading post at one time," Fox said. "We're kind of honoring the spirit of that same type of outpost where people come together and share ideas."
It’s the latest retail addition to downtown Lafayette, including The Heat Academy coming into the old Greenwood Shoes space. Other businesses opening include Exposure, a selfie studio in the bottom floor of the Juliet Hotel; and Bolt Bar & Patio, which will open in The Pearl’s old space.