Business owner and Lafayette native Derek Curry and two partners will start work soon on their $50 million mixed use development near at the corner of Johnston Street and Mount Vernon Road.

Curry announced the project, The Forum, Tuesday during a press conference in Lafayette. It will include retail outlets, eateries and bars of local and national brands.

The project, located at the site of the old Gattitown and the Grand Marche shopping center, will feature several buildings over the 8.44-acre property and could open by next summer.

Curry, the owner and founder of Sneaker Politics, is partnering with Alejandro Luna of Collective Woodworks & Designs and Terry Crochet of The Architect Design Studio on the project, which will include “incredible architecture that has yet to be seen in Acadiana,” according to the group’s announcement.

The project, nearly a year in the making, was a way to “do something for his home base,” said Curry, who opened his first store in Lafayette in 2006 and now has

The idea was hatched out of the store’s concept, which is about pushing culture through engagement, community relationships and social expression, he said.

“The forum is going to be a place where families will want to come in and spend some time,” Crochet said.

It will include eight buildings that will house 15 tenants and include parking throughout, documents show. Four of the spaces are listed at leased.

One will house a Legends location, owner Jared Doise confirmed. No other details are yet known of what other businesses will open there.

“We are honored and excited to collaborate with Derek and Alex,” Doise said. “They are visionaries.”

A Shipley's Donuts will also open, Luna said.

Curry bought the property in the Grand Marche development earlier this year. Demolition work started in August before the property was fenced off.

Curry has a store at 131 Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette along with two stores in New Orleans and stores in Baton Rouge, Austin and Dallas.

A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is highly regarded in the sneaker industry, having started in the industry working at a Finish Line store.