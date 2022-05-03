Chick-fil-A’s new location on Kaliste Saloom Road will open May 11.
Construction of the location at 101 Meadow Farm Road that is replacing its previous restaurant at 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway is nearing completion after it began just after the first of the year, operator John Arton said.
The location will feature two drive-thru lanes that circle the building, an upgrade from the previous location that had two lanes that merged into one behind the building. Most Chick-Fil-A locations have that setup, which can hold more than 30 cars at one time or nearly 250 in one hour.
The previous location, which closed Friday, first opened in 1997 as the first one in Lafayette outside of the Acadiana Mall.
The location will be one of four in Lafayette and is expected to employ about 100, Arton said, about 25 more than usual. A fifth location is reportedly open at the corner of Ridge Road and Johnston Street, but corporate officials have not made an announcement.