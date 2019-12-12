Trahan Real Estate Group is now affiliated with national real estate agency Coldwell Banker.
The Lafayette company, which was started by Todd and Chad Trahan in 2013, announced the partnership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. It’s the first time in two years for a Lafayette firm to work with the national company, which has over 3,000 offices in 49 countries.
The company will be renamed Coldwell Banker Trahan Real Estate Group.
“We are very excited to bring Coldwell Banker back to Lafayette,” Chad Trahan said. “We promise to deliver to you the same great agents and customer service that we have always provided to our clients and to our community. We are now backed by a global brand.”
The company, located at 325 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 100, began as a commercial real estate firm before expanding into residential properties. It now has 22 agents.